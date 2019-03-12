Eric Todd Watt, age 49, of Jewett passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. Born Feb.26,1970 in Dennison he was a son of Terry Watt and Gloria Busby Watt of Jewett. He graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1988 and Belmont College in St Clairsville in 2011 with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. Eric formerly owned and operated Jewett Hardware and Good Times Bar and Grill in Jewett. He was an avid outdoorsman and had also been a field tester for Cabella’s. Eric and his wife Katina currently own Watts Wares in Hopedale. He was a member of Harrison Lodge 219 F&AM in Cadiz, Sons of the Scio American Legion Post 482, Jewett Sportsman’s Club and Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Eric loved life and lived it to the fullest even when his health made it difficult. He and Katina held numerous benefits to help raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy. He wanted to help find a cure so others would not have to suffer.

Surviving are his soul mate, partner and best friend Katina Fleagane Watt whom he married August 11,1990; sons Ian (Leanna) Watt of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Fletcher (Areianna Castro) Watt of Orlando, Fla.; a sister Angela (Michael) Dulkoski of Jewett; a brother Terry Dean Watt of Germano; a nephew Brendan Dulkoski and nieces Megan and Olivia Dulkoski of Jewett and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org, or Pulling for a Cure, 34540 Jones Rd., Freeport, Ohio 43973.