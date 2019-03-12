Linda Kimmel Bake completed her earthly journey with Jesus on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born July 16, 1946 in Steubenville, to the late Earle L. and Virbel Russell Kimmel. She is survived by her husband, Abraham L. Bake, whom she married on July 17, 1967. Also surviving are their children Alan (Stephanie) Bake of ST. Pauls, NC, Scott Bake of Cleveland, Danean (Tommy) Colombo of New Philadelphia and Steven Bake of Jewett; five grandchildren John (Meagan) Bake, Brian (Karen) Bake, Brianna (Andres) Morales, Sean Bake and Lisa Bake, along with four great grandchildren, Kyle, Zach, Ellie and Luke. Surviving siblings include Donna Abel of Cottonwood, AL, Ed Kimmel and Pam of Albion, IN and Ruth (Don) Blackburn of Jewett and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Kaci Bake.

Linda was a florist, having owned the Flower Chalet, in Scio and also a teaching assistant in economics for ten years at Lorain County Community College. A life member of the ST. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jewett, Linda served on church council, taught adult Sunday School Class, led weekly Bible Study and worked with Helping Hands. She also volunteered at Wellspring Pregnancy Center in Cadiz for ten years.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at St James Lutheran Church in Jewett on Saturday March 16, at 11 a.m .with Pastor Bill Surber officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to St James Lutheran Church, PO Box 245, Jewett, Ohio 43986. The family sincerely thanks Community Hospice and Linda’s faith family for their support during her illness.