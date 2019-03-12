Manbeck Fundraiser Set For Next Saturday

HARRISON COUNTY – A pasta dinner is being held at the Hopedale American Legion on Saturday, March 23rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds will be going towards Dan Manbeck’s fight against his ALS affliction. Tickets are $10, which includes dinner and auction, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.

Following the dinner and auction will be music beginning at 8 p.m. featuring, The Megan Pennington Band, Ashley Best, Loss of Memory, Clover and former members of the band Kranken. The cost for live entertainment is $3 for a single and $5 for a couple.

There will also be a bake sale and cash bar with DJ Ronnie Beaird providing entertainment during dinner. Anyone interested in tickets or donations can call: 740-381-9787 or, Darla Brewer at: 740-942-4037. Also, an account has been set up at the Huntington Bank in Cadiz: “Dan Manbeck ALS Benefit, C/O Danielle Manbeck. If you use “Zelle” donations can be sent directly to: danmanbeckalsbenefit@gmail.com.