CADIZ – The Wallace Lodge at Sally Buffalo Park will be hosting the annual Spring Egg Hunt on March 30th for children up to the age of 12.

Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crafts, family photo and prizes are for the offering, as well.

The event is sponsored by the Sally Buffalo Park Board, Cadiz Lions Club. the Harrison County Association of Churches and Printeesweet.