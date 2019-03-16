Trena C. Romshak, 59, of Cadiz, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at East Liverpool City Hospital.

She was born Aug. 2, 1959 in Harlan, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Henry and Ruby Irene Goodman Romshak. She was a member of the Cadiz American Legion, Post #34 and Cadiz F.O.E. Aerie #2162. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a brother, William Romshak.

Surviving are her daughter, Jessica (Richard) McAfee of Scio; 4 grandchildren: Devan, Abbey, Brady and Parker; 2 brothers: Ronald (Joanne) Romshak and Darrell (Jean) Romshak all of Cadiz; a sister, Dar Romshak of Cadiz, along with nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Homer Donham of Cadiz, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Peggy Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.