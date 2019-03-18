State Route 331 Daytime Closures To Begin Monday

HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning this Monday, March 18, SR 331 will close for 5 days between Piedmont and Holloway during daytime hours for multiple culvert replacements.

SR 331 Closure schedule: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Completion Date: Friday, March 22

Detour: Beginning at the intersection of SR 331 and U.S. 22, take U.S. 22 east to SR 519, SR 519 east to SR 9, SR 9 south to SR 149,SR 149 south back to SR 331, and reverse.

All work is weather permitting. For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov