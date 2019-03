TULSA – Williams Energy is expanding and have recently bought out the UEO Midstream plant in Scio, which was confirmed in a press release by Senior Communications Specialist, Keith Isbell.

“Williams consolidates 100% interest in Utica East Ohio Midstream (“UEO”) and assumes operatorship,” the press release read. Williams is to receive $1.34 billion in exchange for “for a 35% interest in a combined UEO-Ohio Valley Midstream (“OVM”) joint venture…”

