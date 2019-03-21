James R. McBeth

Harrison News Herald
James R. McBeth, 75, of New Athens died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He was born November 10, 1943 in Picayune, Mississippi, a son of the late John C. and Katie Ruth Jones McBeth.

He was a heavy equipment operator with the Operating Engineer’s Local #18, a member of the Presbyterian Church of New Athens, the Flushing Masonic Lodge #298 F.&A.M. and New Athens VFD.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John E. McBeth.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Yoby McBeth; three daughters: Jamie (Charles Robnett) McBeth of Livingston, Montana, Jodie (Paul) Thompson of Hebron; and Dee (Christopher) Knight of Upper Arlington; five grandchildren: Trevor Thompson, Griffin Thompson, Quinn Robnett, Kassi Knight and Trey Knight; and a sister, Barbara (Andrew) Cencula of New Athens.

Calling hours will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where the funeral service will be Sunday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. A Masonic Service will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home conducted by the Flushing Masonic Lodge, #298.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz Ohio 43907 or to James Development, Please make checks to OSU Foundation, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.

