James R. McBeth, 75, of New Athens died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He was born November 10, 1943 in Picayune, Mississippi, a son of the late John C. and Katie Ruth Jones McBeth.

He was a heavy equipment operator with the Operating Engineer’s Local #18, a member of the Presbyterian Church of New Athens, the Flushing Masonic Lodge #298 F.&A.M. and New Athens VFD.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John E. McBeth.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Yoby McBeth; three daughters: Jamie (Charles Robnett) McBeth of Livingston, Montana, Jodie (Paul) Thompson of Hebron; and Dee (Christopher) Knight of Upper Arlington; five grandchildren: Trevor Thompson, Griffin Thompson, Quinn Robnett, Kassi Knight and Trey Knight; and a sister, Barbara (Andrew) Cencula of New Athens.

Calling hours will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where the funeral service will be Sunday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. A Masonic Service will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home conducted by the Flushing Masonic Lodge, #298.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz Ohio 43907 or to James Development, Please make checks to OSU Foundation, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112.

