Messengers of Life to perform free concert April 7

The Messengers of Life will be spreading the Good News of Christ’s Salvation at the New Athens United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. Group members pictured above are, l-r, Dustin Kinsey, Bob Campbell, Denise Rector, Robin Rutan, Tim Smallwood, and Nikki Smallwood. The free event will feature music, skits and personal stories of the group and will also challenge those in attendance to a deeper faith according to Kinsey who promises a joyous evening of entertainment and encouragement. Join the Messengers of Life and the congregation of the church in a Lenten experience you will long remember. Refreshments will be served following the concert. The event is free and open to the public.