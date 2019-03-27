Beverly J. Mansfield, 79, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard G. and Lila Schucht Stillwagon.

She was a Nurses Aid. She worked at Carriage Inn and retired from the Harrison County Home. She loved playing video games.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two sons, Randy and Scott “Bonsey” Mansfield; three brothers: Billy, Junior, and Jim Stillwagon; and three sisters: Peggy Stillwagon, Bonita Stocking, and Ethel Hall.

Surviving are four sons: Richard Mansfield of Cadiz and Tim, Jeff and Jack Beach all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Barbara (Bowman) Brown of Pensacola, Fla.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; three brothers: John (Janie) Stillwagon of Hopedale, Randy Stillwagon of Cadiz, and Roy (Sherry) Stillwagon of Scio; four sisters: Jane Abel, Nancy Beach, Janet Mansfield all of Cadiz and Shirley Ridgeway of North Carolina.

Friends may call Thursday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Paul Giffin will officiate.

