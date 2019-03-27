BREAKING: Rape Suspect Held On $2 Million Bond

CADIZ – A preliminary hearing concluded moments ago for rape suspect, Robert Eikleberry, a Shadyside resident. Another charge of weapons under disability (F3) is also listed with the rape being a felony of the first degree.

A long taped interview was shown in county court with Cadiz Police Officers, CJ Byers and Lt. Ron Carter testifying. The video evidence showed Eikleberry confessing in various ways accompanied by graphic detail of the alleged crime.

Eikleberry was arraigned last week. He is being represented by James Nichelson who argued for a recognizance bond. Judge, Mark Beetham disagreed and held for the state and have bond remain at $2 million.

