Leah G. Pearch Riley, 94, of Flushing, Ohio, died Thursday, March 28, at Park Health Care in St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was born Sept. 15, 1924 in Duncanwood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ross and Renna Foster Pearch. Mrs. Riley was a member of the Flushing United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her first husband, George “Butchie” Ballog, Jr. in 1967; second husband, John T. Riley in 2011; a son, John E. Riley; and brothers, Bob and Todd Pearch and two baby brothers. Surviving are her daughter, Kitty (Jim) Ferda of Flushing; a son: Tom (Dee) Ballog of Jerusalem; a daughter-in-law, Jane Riley of Oklahoma.

She was affectionately known as Nanny by her grandchildren: Rob and Virginia Price, Jamie and Tammy Price, Kris and Mike Wallace, Sarah Ballog, Nicole and John Odorizzi, Brad Ferda, Steven and Sara Riley, Kevin and Stephanie Riley, T.J. and Emily Riley, and Jeff and Chelsea Riley; great grandchildren: Tristan and Jaksan Price, Tyler Winski, Kaitlen Wallace, Courtney Riley, Gabriel, Micah, Benjamin and Jonathan Riley; and several loving nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Al Hoder and Jamie Price officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flushing United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 286, Flushing, OH 43977. The memorial guestbook may be singed at www.clark-kirkland.com.