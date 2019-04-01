Flora R. Gabel Yekel, age 95, of Scio passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bowerston Hills Healthcare. Born December 23, 1923 in Marion, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Herman F. Gabel and Rhoda Carper Gabel.

Flora was a graduate of South High School in Akron who worked for Goodyear Aircraft from 1942-1945 during WWII then she worked for A&P Tea Co. in Tallmadge until 1967 when she purchased a farm and moved to Harrison County. She loved caring for the animals and farm life.

She was also a member of the Vo-Ash Chapel near Perrysville who enjoyed making others feel special by sending cards and cherished any cards that were sent to her.

Surviving is her son Herman (Glenda) Yekel of Scio; grandchildren Abigail and Winston Yekel of Scio; sisters Ruth Bair and Peggy Gabel of Akron and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Vo-Ash Chapel, 6702 Morningside Dr SW., Carrollton, OH 44615. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vo-Ash Chapel c/o Pastor Ben Boggess, 940 Perron Rd SE Carrollton, OH 44615. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

