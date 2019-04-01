Donald E. Carothers Sr. 91, of Cadiz, (Parlett) Ohio, died March 30, 2019. He was born May 13, 1927, in Rose Valley, Ohio, son of the late, Ralph and Maggie Sickle Carothers. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Carrie L. Campbell and also by one son Donald Jr, two brothers, David James and Howard (Buck) and two sisters, Dorothy Passwater and Ruth Taylor. He was a machinist for Harmany Tool and Die and was a WWII Army Veteran.

Surviving, are two sons, Larry Carothers and wife Cheryl of Parlett, Ohio and Tom Carothers and wife Roxie, of Richmond, Ohio. There are also two sisters, Edna Raven of Zanesville, Ohio and Carol Westfall of Cherry Valley, Ohio. There are seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale. Blackburn Funeral Home, Hopedale, is in charge of arrangements. See obituary on web site at www.blackburnfuneralhomes,com