Harrison Central presents “Annie the Musical”

Harrison Central High School Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 1690 presents

“Annie the Musical.” Performances are set for April 12-13 at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for seniors citizens. Children under 5 are admitted free with a reservation from a parent. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Harrison Central High School outside of the auditorium on Wednesday, April 10 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 for adults, $8 for students, $5 for senior citizens, and children under 5 are admitted free with a reservation from a parent.

The production tells the story of Annie (Allison Corder), an orphan in New York City who unsuccessfully runs away from the Girls’ Annex of the New York City Municipal Orphanage. She gets chosen to stay in billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ (Parker Ogle) mansion for Christmas by his secretary, Grace Ferrell (Abi Creamer). As Annie and Warbucks grow closer, Warbucks decides that he wants to adopt her if they cannot find her parents, but the orphanage director, Miss Hannigan (Colleen Creamer) does everything in her power to stop Annie from finding a true home.

The cast also includes: Garrett Bossell as Rooster; Olivia Craig as Lily St. Regis; Peyton Roski as Bert Healy; Gracie Smith and Maddison Spoon as the Boylan Sisters; Erik Williams as Wacky; Jakob Cowans as Franklin Roosevelt; Morgan Roush as Mrs. Pugh; Evan Snyder as Drake; and Julena Kovacik, Alexis Beall, Dahlia Shoup, Kylie Hyre, Brianna Dickey and Alex Dray as the orphans Pepper, Molly, Duffy, July, Tessie and Kate.

The stage crew consists of Riley Eberhart, Victoria Morrison, Madison Keller, Bailie Mitchell, Cassie Jenkins, Mackenzie Ferguson, Haley Godman, Davis Chrisman, Lee Sponaugle, Josh Sandy and Aaliyah Harubin.

The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).