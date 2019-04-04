Evelyn Marie Kirksey Perry, 68, of Mt. Morris, Pa., died at 11:21 a.m. Monday, April 1, at home.

She was born Thursday, May 04, 1950 in Wooster, Ohio. A daughter of the late James Franklin Kirksey and Rosemary Claire Nodurft Kirksey.

Mrs. Perry was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved to go shopping. She worked as a cook at the Cadiz Hospital and the Chestnut Ridge Hospital

Her Husband: Thomas Eugene Perry died in 2015.

Surviving is one daughter: Jeanette Morris, and her husband Terry of Mt. Morris, Pa., and one son: James Thomas Perry, of Bridgeport, Ohio., six grandchildren and four great granddaughters, three sisters: Judy Dowd, of the state of Washington, Karen Purdy, of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Becky Whitehead, of Port Clinton, Ohio., one Brother: James Kirksey, of Bridgeport, Ohio., and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is one sister: Jo Claire Kirksey

The family will have a greeting of friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the time of the Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, April 09, 2019 in the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle at 103 School Road Mt. Morris, Pa. 15349 with Pastor Isaac Dalban officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris, Pa. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mt. Morris, PA 15349 Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.