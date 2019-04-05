Ohio 151 Set For Daytime Closure

HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning this Monday, April 8, SR 151 will close just east of Scio during daytime hours for tree trimming and vegetation control work. From SR 646 to County Road 237 (Havonick Rd.).

Work Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., weather permitting. Detour: SR 646 west to U.S. 250, U.S. 250 east to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 east to SR 9, SR 9 north back to SR 151, and reverse. Completion Date: Friday, April 12, 2019. For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov