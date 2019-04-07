Glenn M. Hawthorne, 86, of Fairpoint, Ohio, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Shortcreek, Ohio, a son of the late Williard C. and Beulah I. Smith Hawthorne.

Glenn was a retired heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS McGowan. He was a member of the Cadiz American Legion, Post 34. He lived a simple life, enjoying fishing and playing his guitar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Clarence Willard Hawthorne; two sisters, Katherine Jane Rogers, and Alberta Parrish; and his former wife, Helen M. Fletcher Hawthorne Baker. Surviving is a son, Jack N. Hawthorne of Cadiz; three daughters, Patty (Mike) Peoples of Cadiz, Tracy (Wayne) Ostojich of Fairpoint, and Glenda (Phil) Cunningham of Freeport; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Elta Fletcher of New Athens and Grace Grimes of Cadiz.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 9 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Pastor Jack Palmer will officiate. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.