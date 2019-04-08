Richard Allen Gooding, 75, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of South Central Pennsylvania, died Saturday, April 6, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born June 26, 1943 in Cadiz, a son of the late, Marion C. and Mary Louise Pigott Gooding.

Richard was the retired Past President of the Kaplan School in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from Ohio University with his B.S. degree. He was a member and Past Master of the Flushing Masonic Lodge, 298, F.&A.M, and was a member of Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M.; the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville; the York Rite in Hanover, PA; a member of Senior DeMolay; and was the Past Worthy Patron in the Hanover, PA Order of the Eastern Star; and the Past Grand Royal Patron for Pennsylvania for the Order of the Amaranth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother James Gooding.

Surviving are his wife Linda Shawhan Gooding; two sons, Richard Randall Gooding (Robert Beers) of Harrisburg, PA and Craig Allen Gooding (Cortney Price) of Camden, SC; a sister, Nancy Gooding Martin of New Athens; several nieces and nephews, including a nephew, to whom he was especially close, Scott Fogle (Julie) of Columbus, OH.

Friends may call Saturday, April 13, from 1 p.m. until time of The Masonic Funeral Rite at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ohio Special Olympics, 1 Masonic Dr., Springfield, Ohio 45504, or contribute online at sooh.org.

