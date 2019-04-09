Rev. Dr. John H. “Jack” Visser died Sunday, April 7, before his Lord and Savior in worship, immediately after receiving Holy Communion elements at First Presbyterian Church in London, Ohio.

He was born Aug.26, 1930 in Montrose, Pa., the younger son of Rev. John Arthur and Mary Haselwood Visser. He moved with them to Endicott, NY, Wheeling, W.Va. and Detroit, Mich., where he graduated from Highland Park High School.

A graduate of The College of Wooster, (Ohio), Princeton Theological Seminary (NJ) and McCormick Theological Seminary (Chicago, Ill); he served as Pastor of Presbyterian Churches in Ohio at Amanda, Orrville, Carrollton; and in cooperative parishes at Flushing, Morristown, New Athens, Uniontown, Jewett Ridge and Scio. He also served as executive director of the Tuscarawas County Council for church and community (“T-4-C”) based in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia Anne Eastman Visser; an older brother Arthur Gordon Visser; a grandson, David Holte; a step-daughter, Elizabeth Maynard.

He is survived by children Timothy B. Visser, Anne (Peter) Ney, Janet Preston, Marianne (Scott) Riegel, John E. (Kristy) Visser; step-son Michael (Michele) Stanley; he also leaves behind his grandchildren Joseph (Suzanne) Preston, Thomas Preston, Nathaniel (Maggie) Maynard, Noah Morgan, Nevin (Katie) Morgan, Marina Riegel, Katrina Riegel, Peyton Visser and JB Visser; his soul mate, Audrey Watkins, also grieves with us.

Jack loved and was loved by countless people throughout his life. His tender love, quiet strength, gentleness, quick witted humor and his larger-than-life joy in all things brought such comfort, hope, help and laughter to those around him. And in faithfully following God’s anointing, even those who may not have known Jesus knew that there was something “special” about this man. He was a model of Christ-like love to all. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

An initial memorial will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of London, Ohio on Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Following services, the family will visit with friends in the church Narthex.

A memorial service through Upper Ohio Valley Presbytery will then be held at the Ridge Presbyterian Church on Hanover Ridge Road, Jewett, Ohio on Saturday, April 13, at noon.

Friends may attend calling hours from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The website is info@clark-kirkland.com to leave condolences. Inurnment will follow in the Ridgeview Cemetery across from the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or favorite cause of the donor’s choosing.