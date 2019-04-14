Lisa A. House Reynolds, 50, of Cadiz, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Valley Hospice Center, North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born August 6, 1968, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Charles and Donna Rae Thompson House.

She enjoyed going to the Hopedale American Legion.

Lisa is survived by a son, Joshua (Jessica Garlock) Miles of Myrtle Beach, SC; a daughter, Sydney (Raymond Bennett) Miles of Cadiz; a brother, Leonard House of Cadiz; a sister, Marcy (Bud) Carter of Cadiz; her grandchildren: Aleeyah Jane, Raelyn Rosetta Ann and Marilyn Lois Gene; her companion, Brian Bartimus of Georgetown; Uncle and Aunt, Frank and Pat House of Longwood, Florida; niece and nephew, Trey and Paige Dunlap; and several cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.