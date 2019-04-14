James “Jake” Krupinski, 70, of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away, April 12, 2019, at Liza’s Place Care Center, in Wheeling, W.Va.

Jake was born on Feb.21, 1949, in Adena, Ohio, to the late John J. and Wanda (Kubinski) Krupinski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda; an infant son, Michael and his brother, Joseph.

Jake was a 1966 graduate of Adena High School; he retired from the Jefferson County Highway Department with 30 years of dependable service; He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, in Steubenville; an associate member of the Jefferson County Township Association and a member of the Jefferson County Senior Center. Lastly, Jake enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Steelers and Pirates play ball.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff and Stacy Krupinski; two stepdaughters, Shelly (Tom) Rogers and Dawn Gombar; five grandchildren, Caylei, Evan, Michael, Deshea and Jasmine; three brothers, John, Jerry (Eileen) and Sam (Alicia) Krupinski; and a special friend, Dorina Hoover.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Jake and celebrate his life on Monday, April 15, from 3-8, at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio.

Funeral Liturgy with mass will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m., from St Casimir Church, Adena, with Monsignor Kolesar and Monsignor Calovini officiating.

