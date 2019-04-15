Lisa A. House Reynolds, 50, of Cadiz, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Valley Hospice Center, North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born August 6, 1968, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest Charles and Donna Rae Thompson House.

She enjoyed going to the Hopedale American Legion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Junie Thompson, Lois Thompson Conley, Ernest House, Sr., and Flo House.

Lisa is survived by a son, Joshua (Jessica Garlock) Miles of Myrtle Beach, SC; a daughter, Sydney (Raymond Bennett) Miles of Cadiz; a brother, Leonard House of Cadiz; a sister, Marcy (Bud) Carter of Cadiz; her grandchildren: Aleeyah Jane, Raelyn Rosetta Ann and Marilyn Lois Gene; her companion, Brian Bartimus of Georgetown; Uncle and Aunt, Frank and Pat House of Longwood, Florida; niece and nephew, Trey and Paige Dunlap; and several cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.