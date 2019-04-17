Hope Players to meet Thursday

HOPEDALE — The Hope Players will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m., at Hopedale United Methodist Church, located at 237 Church Street in Hopedale, to make decisions on the distribution of such items as sound and lighting equipment, curtain and additional items accumulated over the years, belonging to the Hope Players, but stored at Harrison East Elementary School in Hopedale.

According to Hope Players executive director Andrew Pelegreen III of Hopedale, the impending closing of Harrison East Elementary School, which has been the home for most Players productions since the group’s inception, has necessitated the decision, due to Players’ lack of a performing space of their own.

Pelegreen added that “If anyone is interested in taking charge of the Hope Players and finding a new performing space, they are urged to attend the meeting with ideas for the future of the organization,” he concluded.

Anyone with questions about the meeting should contact Pelegreen or Hope Players president Donna Runt, before Thursday night’s meeting. Pelegreen can be reached at 740-937-2629, and Runt can be contacted at 740-937-2208.