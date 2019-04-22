Karen Sue Trimmer, 72, of Bloomingdale, Ohio, died April 18, 2019 in Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, Ohio. She was born March 13, 1947 in Steubenville, daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Greaver Blanchard. She is also proceeded in death by her husband, Donnel K. Trimmer whom she married July 27, 1968. He passed away, April 6, 2018. Karen graduated from Wayne High School in 1965, and went on to attend the Steubenville Business College. She enjoyed gardening and working with crafts and was a member of the Unionport Christian Church.

Karen is survived by her daughter Michelle (Rusty) Johnson of Carrollton, Ohio, a brother, Charles P. (Dodie) Blanchard, of Hopedale and a sister, Shelly Blanchard of Martinsburg, W. Va. There are two grandchildren, Nicholas and Richard Johnson.

Friends may call on Monday April 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm, and 6 to 8 pm at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio. Funeral Services are there at 11a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019. Pastor Jerimiah Kuttler will officiate with burial to follow in Unionport Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Blackburn Funeral Home 740-937-2461 www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com