Barbara JoAnne West Brooks Gross, 76, of Cadiz, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 22, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born November 16, 1942 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roger West, Sr. and Lydia West Mallory and stepfather, Willmore Mallory.

Barbara was a member of St. James AME Church in Cadiz where she sang in the Gospel Expressions Choir, a member of the Zella Strother Missionary Society and a member of the Stewards Board. She was also a member of the former Arch Jackson VFW Post 6564 and Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was also a former member of the Cadiz Fire Department Auxiliary. She worked as a nurse’s aide for 7 years at the Carriage Inn of Cadiz and for several years for private families. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and nursing her house plants.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers: Roger West II, Homer (Butch) Smith Jr. and Lance Smith; half-brother, Derrick West; stepsister, Gale Shields; and son-in-law, R. Duane Beall, Sr.

Surviving are her husband, Charles W. Gross, III of Cadiz; daughter, Lana Beall of Cadiz; son, Roger Lee Brooks of Cadiz; son, Scott (Lynn) Brooks of Smithfield; and Tammy Gross and her companion Chris Lindquist of Cadiz; grandchildren: Sharee (Dave) Capers, D. Robert Beall Jr., Charles Brooks, Victoria (Justin) Burrows and Jessica Brooks; Great Grandchildren: Alexis Beall, Avery Bailey, DaVinci Capers, Dia Capers, Davian Beall, Romeo Joyner and Ava Sanchez; two brothers: Tyrone (Patrica) Smith of Bloomindale and Kim (Norma) Smith of Las Vegas, NV; two half-sisters: Kathy Takach of Smithfield and Deanna Fields of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Donna West of Columbus, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at St. James AME Church, 300 East Market Street, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Smith officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

