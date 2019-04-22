Ellen Olmstead

Ellen Virginia Olmstead, 89, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home. She was born Nov. 22, 1929 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Richard and Edith Bell Jones.

Ellen was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz. She was an employee of Head Start in Cadiz for 24 years, where she drove the bus and taught speech to special needs children, even substituting for 2 years after her retirement. She was a member of the former Arch Jackson VFW Post in Cadiz and just enjoyed having her family around her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Olmstead; two daughters, Claudia Banks and Starr Wallace; a son, Gordon Olmstead; two brothers, Richard and Larry Jones; and three sisters, Joann Hython, Elaine Wilson, and Sharon Cooper. Surviving are children, Sammy (Joy Cyrus) Olmstead of Beach City, Joy Olmstead of Akron, Sherry West of Columbus, Nathan ( Vickie Maxwell) Olmstead of Cadiz, and Troy (Mary) Olmstead of Parlett; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Reineke of Wheeling; brothers, Gordon (Vivian) Jones, Fritz (Charlotte) Jones, Mike (Cindy) Jones and Jerry (Constance) Jones, all of Cadiz; sisters, Toni Jones of Columbus, GA, Roberta (Richard) West of Pittsburgh, and Donna Brooks of Cadiz; a sister-in-law, Thelma Jones of Pittsburgh; a brother-in-law, Peter Cooper of McInyre; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz with Rev. Dr. Craig Smith officiating.

