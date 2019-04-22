Dean “Danny” Manbeck

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
367

Dean “Danny” Manbeck, 67, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio.  

He was born Oct. 1, 1951 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Dean D. and Bertha Catherine Ross Manbeck. Danny was a retired coal miner, having worked at Consolidation Coal Company’s Oak Park and Shoemaker Mines. He was a former member of the Cadiz Sons of the American Legion; and was a member and former office holder at the Cadiz Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2162.  

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Manbeck.  Surviving are his wife, Sharon LaCross Manbeck; a son, Ray Manbeck (Dorinda Tuchek) of New Athens; a daughter, Danielle Manbeck of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Taylor Smith (Kyle) of New Athens, Emilee Manbeck of Cadiz and Cole Manbeck of Cadiz; a brother, Dennis Manbeck (Pam) of Midvale; three sisters, Jane Fletcher (Clarence) of Flushing, Sandy Yoho of Cadiz, and Stephanie Gray (Rick) of Hopedale; two grand-dogs, Mishka and Roux; and three grand-cats, K.C., Winslow, and Chunk.  

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.  Rev. Pete Tuchek will officiate.  Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.