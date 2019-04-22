Dean “Danny” Manbeck, 67, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 1, 1951 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Dean D. and Bertha Catherine Ross Manbeck. Danny was a retired coal miner, having worked at Consolidation Coal Company’s Oak Park and Shoemaker Mines. He was a former member of the Cadiz Sons of the American Legion; and was a member and former office holder at the Cadiz Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2162.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Manbeck. Surviving are his wife, Sharon LaCross Manbeck; a son, Ray Manbeck (Dorinda Tuchek) of New Athens; a daughter, Danielle Manbeck of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Taylor Smith (Kyle) of New Athens, Emilee Manbeck of Cadiz and Cole Manbeck of Cadiz; a brother, Dennis Manbeck (Pam) of Midvale; three sisters, Jane Fletcher (Clarence) of Flushing, Sandy Yoho of Cadiz, and Stephanie Gray (Rick) of Hopedale; two grand-dogs, Mishka and Roux; and three grand-cats, K.C., Winslow, and Chunk.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Pete Tuchek will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.