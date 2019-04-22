Golf Scramble To Benefit Cadiz K-9 Unit

CADIZ – Police Officer, CJ Byers and the Cadiz Police Department are organizing a golf scramble to benefit their K-9 unit. The four-man golf scramble will be held at the Cadiz Country Club on May 4. It will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

All proceeds are to benefit the K-9 unit and receipts for donations will be issued for tax purposes upon request.

The price is $260 per team, $20 per team for skins and there will be proximities, chipping contest, prizes, 50/50 as will be dinner and drinks included with the entry fee. Sponsorship is $50 per hole.

For any questions, please contact CJ at: 740-942-8844/ext. 229 or email at: Byerscpd6@gmail.com.