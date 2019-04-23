Four Transported To Hospital In 3-Vehicle Accident

HARRISON COUNTY – Four people were transported to different hospitals after three vehicles were involved in an accident on U.S. 250 at approximately 3:30 p.m. today, according to officials at the scene.

The highway was tied up for nearly two hours as one of the vehicles came to rest directly in the middle of the road plugging traffic in both directions.

Responders from Uhrichsville, Tappan, Deersville, Bowerston, Scio, Harrison Community Hospital, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway State Patrol answered the call.

More details to come in our Saturday, April 27th print edition.