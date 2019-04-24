Dog Rescued In Jewett House Fire

JEWETT – A little four-month old dog was rescued by several good Samaritans this afternoon in a structure fire that could have been much worse. First aid and resuscitation efforts had to take place before “Bently” could breath again.

Scio, Hopedale, Jewett and Cadiz rescue units were on scene at Euclid Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Mark Marchetta, Hopedale’s fire chief and Damian Kovarik, assistant fire chief in Jewett were also there.

The fire has not yet been determined.

More detail to be provided in our Saturday, April 27th print edition.

