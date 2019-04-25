CADIZ – The 25th Annual Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park Dinner-Auction is to be held at Sally Buffalo Park’s Wallace Lodge, on May 11.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The auction is to begin around 8 p.m.

Speaker is Steve Hook, retired Central Ohio Coal Company Engineer and current Morgan County, Ohio Engineer. Hook will speak and show a PowerPoint presentation about the life and times of Big Muskie the world’s largest walking dragline ever built that was located in Ohio.

Tickets are $20 and includes buffet style dinner, drinks and more. Dinner is a buffet style dinner that includes chicken, beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, noodles, green beans, salad, desert and drinks.

Auction items include mining related photos, memorabilia, baskets from local wineries, items donated by areas businesses, and much more. Plus tickets to attractions and sports games including Dollywood, Cosi, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Cincinnati Reds, minor league baseball, and hockey are just some of the tickets that will be auctioned off.

Auctioneer is Steve Birney, Birney Auctions. For reservations, information or donate items for auction, contact: 740-391-4135, 740-942-3895 or email: info@hcrhp.org.

Mail reservations to hcrhp, 143 South Main Street, Cadiz, Oh 43907. Make checks payable to hcrhp.

Visit: www.hcrhp.org, www.coalpark.org and www.facebook.com/hcrhp. Tickets can also be purchased at the Harrison County Visitors Center: 143 South Main Street, Cadiz, Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.