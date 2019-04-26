USPS to relocate Cadiz, OH Post Office

The USPS has issued a press release regarding the status of the post office in Cadiz.

CADIZ – The USPS Northern Ohio District announced a decision to relocate the Cadiz, Ohio 43907 Post Office. Retail postal services will continue at the temporary post office located at 732 PEPPARD AVE in the primary school parking lot until the post office opens for business at its new location in the Miners Crossing development located at 82422 Cadiz Jewett Road in Cadiz.

The Postal Service held a community contact meeting to discuss the Cadiz Post Office status on May 7, 2018. After carefully considering all comments made at the meeting, the decision to proceed with a new space project is under way. The project will allow the Postal Service to continue retail operations for our customers in Cadiz and improve our carrier service for the long term.

The Postal Service anticipates providing the same services at the new location as are currently provided to our customers at the temporary location and also looks forward to resuming full postal operation status as previously conducted out of the original Cadiz main post office.

