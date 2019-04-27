Paul E. Combs, Jr., of Cadiz, Ohio, went peacefully to be with his Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. Paul was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Daytona Beach, Florida, to the late Paul E. Sr and Inez Knight Combs.

Paul entered military service in 1963, enlisting into the United States Army as an Infantry Marksman. After four years of honorable service, Paul was discharged from the U.S Army in 1967. Following his military service, Paul was employed at the Thomas B. Finan Center in Cumberland, Maryland, and after 37 years of dedicated service, Paul retired. In retirement, Paul remained active establishing a small engine repair and lawn care business after completing a certification course from Foley-Belsaw Institute. He attended the First Wesleyan Church in Cresaptown, Maryland, where he served as the groundskeeper for many years. Paul loved his family, jigsaw puzzles, word search books, and his cats.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother and a grandson.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linda Thompson-Nicholas Combs; his brother, Craig Combs; children: Laura Combs, Matthew Combs, Joseph Combs, Miranda Zeigler, Amanda Combs, Brandon Combs, Sara Combs, and Bryan Combs; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As per his request, Paul was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

