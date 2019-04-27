Mary Ellen Goodrich, 86, of Cadiz, died April 26, 2019, at the Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Moorefield Township, Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late Samuel P. and Pearl McFadden Dunlap.

Mary Ellen was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and retired from GTE in Cadiz having worked as a telephone operator.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a grandson, Devin Stock in 2009; a son-in-law, Dan Kuhns; five brothers: Bill, Dean, Shorty, Hank and Wayne Dunlap; and a sister, Wilma East.

Surviving is a son, Justin (Debbie) Goodrich of Cadiz; a daughter, Vickie Kuhns of Ragersville; and two granddaughters: Megan Goodrich and Daneesa Stoltey.

Calling hours will be Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Alan Jeffries officiating. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.