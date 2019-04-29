Izabella Hope Buck, 14, of Follansbee, W.Va., died suddenly on Friday, April 19, from injuries sustained in an accident.

Born on Nov. 21, 2004 in Weirton, W.Va.

Izabella was full of life and never met a stranger. She was an active student at Brooke Middle School, and had aspirations of wanting to be a marine biologist.

Her memberships at school included the Stem Club. She completed the 2018 International Stem Competition and recently competed at the WV State Stem Competition.

She participated in the Brooke Middle School Band, where she played clarinet, and was a member of the volleyball team. She previously played softball with the Follansbee League and was a member of the Follansbee Swim Team and danced with Joyce Mason Dance Studio, and was a cheerleader for the Follansbee Blue Wave Football team.

Izabella loved her dog, “Teddy” and loved making and designing bracelets and watching investigative TV shows.

Izabella is survived by her Father Paul W. Croskey, Mother Melanie N. Buck and Step-mother Laura Croskey; Grandparents – Bill and Anita Croskey, Corky Buck and Sharon Benzo; Brothers – Will Croskey, Jacob Buck; Sister – Victoria Cash; Uncle Craig and Aunt Volha Croskey.

Visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday, April 23 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral services at 7 p.m. at the Mullenbach Funeral Home, 669 Main St., Follansbee, WV with Pastor Philip K. Van Dam officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.mullenbachfh.com.