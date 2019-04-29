Jennie Folio, 95, of Hopedale, Ohio, passed on into the arms of her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, at her home on April 27. She was born on Dec. 23, 1923 at the family home on Mill St. in Hopedale, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Settimio “Sammy” Topazio (1975) and Albarosa “Rose” Morlacci Topazio (1979).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Meata Folio (2012) and an unborn child (1956). She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Lillian Topazio (1926), Angeline DeLibera 1951), Paul Topazio (2005) and Dominick Topazio (2011).

Jennie and Meata were married in the Hopedale Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 18, 1949 by Father John Priest. They were married for 63 years. She has been a member of the Hopedale Sacred Heart Church since its founding. She is also a longtime member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Jennie graduated from Hopedale High School in 1942.

Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many people. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking canning vegetables from her large yearly garden and entertaining her family and friends. She learned to drive later in life, and enjoyed chauffeuring her husband and children to many school functions and many appointments through the years. She was also the guardian for her brother, Paul Topazio, a disabled WWII Veteran.

Jennie is survived by two daughters, Cindy Folio and Judy (Dr. James) Beattie, both of Worthington, Ohio: three sons, Christopher Folio of Hopedale, Michael Folio of Dublin, Ohio, and Phillip Folio of Ravenna, Ohio: four grandchildren, Alexander Beattie, Nicholas Beattie, Natalie Raabe, and Isabella Folio. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Conroy, and several nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Her family would like to thank the many doctors and healthcare professionals who lovingly cared for our mother throughout the years. We also want to thank all the staff and administrators at Charity Hospice for their loving care and prayerful support for Jennie.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Hopedale Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Steubenville Catholic Central High School; (AFA); American Family Association in Tupelo, Mississippi; or Charity Hospice in Wintersville, Ohio.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 30 at Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. “Vigil” Services will be there at 3:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. in the Hopedale Sacred Heart Church, May 1, 205 Cross St. with Rev. Fr. Fred Kigm. Burial will follow in Hopedale, Cemetery.

