Zelda Moore Burchfield, 86, of Cadiz, died Thursday April 25, at the Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born June 7, 1932 in Rayland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Oddra Heavner and Freda Miller Heavner Mooney.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her first husband Harold Moore, who died January 12, 1993; a daughter, Vickie Byers Major; a brother, Delbert Heavner; and two sisters, Mary Mummy and Irene Byers.

Surviving are her husband, James E. Burchfield, Jr., whom she married April 25, 1997; children: Pamela (Marsh) Tope of Cadiz, Patti (Jay) Poilucci of Cadiz, Paula (Dale) Deremer of Waynesville, Paul Moore of Cadiz, Patrick (Judy) Moore of Cadiz, Freda (Jim) Byers Pack of Kansas, Sharon (David) Byers Jones of Scio, and Carl (Sheree) Byers of Cadiz; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; three step-children: Sharon (Paul) Clark of Cambridge, Pamela Williamson of Pennsylvania, and James E. Burchfield, III of Colorado; and their families.

Zelda was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was the owner/operator of the former Sears Catalog Store in Cadiz, Ohio.

She hosted two foreign exchange students, Lars Vida of Sweden and Bong Torres of Phillipines.

Zelda enjoyed life. She loved to travel and visited many countries in Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In her later years, she enjoyed many family cruises to the Caribbean Islands.

Her hobbies were dancing, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook and was known for her pies and chocolate cake with caramel icing. When her children were growing up, she was known as Aunt Zelda or Mom, and later became known as Grandma to all children. Her advice and favorite saying was “and this too shall pass”.

A memorial service will be held on May 10, 2019 at 4 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 W. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio, with dinner following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz at the above address or the donor’s favorite charity.

