Joseph W. Crow, 72, of Cadiz, died Sunday, April 28, at the Meadows of Cadiz. He was born Aug. 31, 1946 in Bellaire, Ohio a son of the late Solomon Ernest and Alva Florence Carman Crow.

Per his request, his body was cremated and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

