Theodore E. Kendziorski, 88, of Hopedale, Ohio went home to the Lord to be with his late wife, Audrey Kendziorski on Thursday May 9, at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Smithfield, the son of the late Joseph Kendziorski and Mary Kendziorski. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Genevie and two brothers Jerry Kendall and Edward Kendziorski.

Ted was a former employee of the IBEW (Intl. Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Union 246, where he worked his entire career of 43 years, before retiring in 1995. He and his wife Audrey were lifelong members of the United Methodist Church in Hopedale.

Over the years, Ted enjoyed relaxing and spending time with his beloved wife, sons, and grandchildren. Ted was an outdoorsmen enjoying hunting, trapping, and shooting as well as playing cards, attending his son’s ballgames, coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball , gardening (before the deer population exploded in the area), tending to his apple trees and church.

Ted was a family man, tried and true, from the greatest generation. The community, family and numerous friends will miss this wonderful person so full of peace and kindness. May God bless Ted, Dad, PaPa Ted as He welcomes him into Heaven and brings comfort to those left behind who loved him so!

Anyone whom visited Ted the last four years at Gables Care Center will remember the story he told all about how to make a marriage last 62 years. A group of nurses at Trinity Hospital asked him “what was the secret to staying married 62 years” and he replied, “Treat your wife like a Queen and, she will treat you like a King”.

Ted is survived by his three sons, Kevin of Hopedale, Jeff of Wichita,KS., Greg (Tammie) of Finchville, Ky; sisters, Janet Clark(Larry) from Virginia, Delores Bednarski(Norm) of Columbus, and brothers Henry Kendziorski(Marlene) and Johnny Kendziorski from Adena and seven grandchildren, Michael Kendziorski, Rebecca Dempsey, Stacy Marino, Jessie Colflesh, Jackie Kendziorski, Amy Kendziorski, Austin Kendziorski; and five great Grandchildren, Wyatt, Lyndy, Everly, Tegan, Reece and Dillon.

Memorial services will be held at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio on Monday May 13, at 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. memorial service. Rev David Quillen will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-Kirkland.com