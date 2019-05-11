Sandra Jean “Sandy” Haught Hursey, age 78, of Scio, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 17, 1940, in Wheeling, W.Va. she was a daughter of the late Ora Clifford Haught and Verneda June Stephens Haught. She worked for the Scio Pottery for nine years and enjoyed being a full-time wife and mother. Sandra attended Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church near Tappan Lake and was a WSCS member. She was also an avid reader.

Surviving are her husband Glen Raymond Hursey whom she married February 3, 1958; children Mark (companion Kathy Rinehart) Hursey of Aurora, IN, Eric (Dorothy) Hursey of Vevay, IN, Barry (Tammy) Hursey of Dennison, Dawn (Jim) Arnett of Coshocton and Lori (Jeff) Webb of Odum, GA; grandchildren Lindsey, Ian, Brandy, Shawn, Ashley, Karlee, Kyle and Kayla; step-grandsons Jason and Todd; sisters Deborah George of Newark, and Peggy Shinaberry and Teri Deets both of Dover; a brother Gary Haught of New Philadelphia and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are siblings Pamela Bolitho, Donna Kohl, Nancy Homes, and Butch Haught.

Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 35500 Cadiz-Dennison Rd, Scio (Tappan Lake) with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

www.kochfuneral.com