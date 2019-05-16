John Michael Stock passed away peacefully on May 16, at Valley Hospice (Liza’s Place) in Wheeling, W.Va., with his wife and family by his side.

He was 82-years-old and a survivor of lung cancer, colon cancer, and a heart attack but succumbed to stage 4 pancreatic and stomach cancer diagnosed in February 2019.

John Stock was born Feb. 21, 1937, to the late Elizabeth (Toth) and the late John Stock in Harrisville, Ohio. He had three siblings: Elizabeth Stock (John, late) Figurski of Adena, Ohio; the late Theresa Ann Stock (Forest) Tanner of Scio, Ohio; and the late Margaret Stock (Larry) Harmon of Princeton, N.C.

He graduated from Adena High School in 1955 where he was the team quarterback. He served as an Army Reserve E 3/4s tank driver.

He worked for the Nickel Plate railroad out of Brewster, Ohio, but dedicated his career to Consol Energy Company. He started as a miner, then moved up to become a mine foreman, section boss, superintendent and ultimately retired in 1985 as a Senior Vice President.

He lived and worked as a semi-retired real estate agent in the Las Vegas, Nev., area before moving back to Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Stock (Novak) of Martins Ferry, Ohio; three sons, John Stock of St. Clairsville, Ohio; Michael (Pamela) Stock of Clanton, Ala.; Andrew Stock of Andover, Ohio; and three granddaughters, Kaylee Stock, Madison Stock, and Ashlynn Stock of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Borkoski Funeral Home, 111 South Bridge Street in Adena, Ohio. Mass with a graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Colerain, Ohio, with Fr. Timothy McGuire and Fr. Dale Tornes concelebrated officiating.

Burial will be held at the Holly Memorial Gardens in Pleasant Grove, Ohio.