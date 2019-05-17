Fredrick R. Phillippi, Jr., 91, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Cadiz and New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away May 17. He was born Aug. 21, 1927 in Raccoon, Pa., to the late Fredrick R. and Grace Marie Hodgkiss Phillippi.

Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from The Ohio State University. He married Helen Virginia Mattern, Sept. 29, 1950, and began his career in the coal mining industry. He retired as President of GEX Hardy Inc., after 15 years of service. He was a member of Harrison Lodge #219 F. & A.M., Cadiz, Ohio, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville, and the Osiris Shrine Club, Wheeling, West Virginia. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz.

Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Helen V. Phillippi; two sons, Mark F. (Debra) and Neil R. (Jennifer) Phillippi; grandchildren, Brian, Kristen, Scott, Lisa, Brady, Susan, Margaret and Neil; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Phillippi and a grandson, Matthew Neil Phillippi.

Friends may call Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Jeffries officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.