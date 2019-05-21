UPDATE: Traffic Alert

HARRISON COUNTY – The South Bound Lane of State Route 9 through Cadiz will be restricted between 10:30 am and noon, Friday May 24th due to the escorting of the Spirit of America Wall through Cadiz to the entrance of Sally Buffalo Park.
State Route 250 East will be restricted from Eslick RD (Mile Post 3) to Cadiz Friday May 24th from 10:30 am till noon due to escorting the Spirit of America Wall through Cadiz to the Harrison County Fair Grounds.
Expect Delays
Also, U.S. 250 eastbound will close to traffic this Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m. from Tappan Dam (Eslick Rd.) to Cadiz. This closure is for the safety of 200-300 motorcycles escorting the Freedom Wall memorial to the Harrison County Fairgrounds and expected to last no longer than one hour.
The escort route is as follows: U.S. 250 east to U.S. 22 east, U.S. 22 east to SR 9, SR 9 south to Sally Buffalo Park.
As the escort proceeds from U.S. 250 to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane as the escort travels to the SR 9 exit, as the escort reaches SR 9, the SR 9 southbound lane will close to allow the escort to proceed through Cadiz.
During the escort, traffic will be maintained at all times on; U.S. 250 westbound, U.S. 22 westbound, passing lane of U.S. 22 eastbound, SR 9 northbound.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be assisting with the escort.
For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov