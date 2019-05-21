UPDATE: Traffic Alert

HARRISON COUNTY – The South Bound Lane of State Route 9 through Cadiz will be restricted between 10:30 am and noon, Friday May 24th due to the escorting of the Spirit of America Wall through Cadiz to the entrance of Sally Buffalo Park.

State Route 250 East will be restricted from Eslick RD (Mile Post 3) to Cadiz Friday May 24th from 10:30 am till noon due to escorting the Spirit of America Wall through Cadiz to the Harrison County Fair Grounds.