Ida Mae Orsini, 94, formerly of Tappan Lake, Ohio, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling. She was born Dec. 6, 1924 in Washington, Pa., the daughter of the late Harold and Florence Yeager Glover. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Orsini and an infant brother, Robert.

Ida Mae was a graduate of Steubenville High School, class of 1942. Catholic by faith, she and her husband dedicatedly served in parishes throughout the diocese.

Surviving are her son Mike (Jill) Orsini of Lake Jackson, Texas; two grandchildren, Anthony (Rachel) Orsini of Martins Ferry and John Orsini of Lake Jackson; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Michael, and Delia Orsini.

Calling hours will be Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mosti Funeral Home, Sunset Chapel, 4435 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville. A funeral liturgy with Mass will follow at Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Martins Ferry. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Belmont County District Library, 20 James Wright Place, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 or the Knights of Columbus Council 9686, c/o St. Jerome Parish, 359 W. Marion St., Clute, TX 77531.

Offer condolences, www.mostifuneralhome.com