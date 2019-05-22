Gloria Horstman, 88, of New Athens, Ohio, passed Tuesday May 21, 2019 at home. She was born in Adena, Ohio on March 31, 1931, a daughter of the late Walter and Sarah Stillwagon Grimes.

Gloria was a former manager with World Book Encyclopedia and Miracle Ear. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband David Horstman; children: Tim, Jeff, Daniel and James Horstman; sisters: Alice Davidson, Phyllis Grimes Smith, Tessie Grimes Price and daughters in law Catherine Jane Horstman and Darlene Elizabeth Horstman.

Gloria is survived by her children: Barbara (Joseph) Hartley of Pataskala, Ohio, Jerry (Joy Sproull) Horstman of Flushing, Donald (Chris) Horstman of New Athens; 18 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio and on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. at the New Athens United Methodist Church with Rev. John Little and Rev. James Monogioudis co-officiating. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com.