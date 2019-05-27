Annette Y. Vale, 59, of Deersville, Ohio, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. She was born October 7, 1959, in Dennison, Ohio, a daughter of Willard A. and Helen G. Persons Smith of Moorefield.

Annette was a homemaker. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, gardening, baking, and volunteering in the school and for the fire department.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Guy W. Vale; three children, Socha (Luke) Chadwick of Cabot, AR, Robert Vale of Deersville, and Katherine (Kyle) Greer of Wooster; four grandchildren, Maverick and Landen Chadwick and Aaron and Noah Vale; siblings, Penny (Russell) Bowersock, Ruth Smith, Rebecca (Jonathan) White, all of Moorefield, Loyd Smith of Massillon; and many nieces and nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey Lee Smith, and Willard A. Smith; and two nephews, Jeff and Thomas.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Deersville, Ohio

