Jimmie Samuel Poillucci, 71, of Unionvale, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Weirton Medical Center. He was born Nov. 3, 1947 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late Jimmie Frank and Dorothy Rose Kimes Poillucci.

Jimmie was the owner/operator of JP’s Bar and Grill in Unionvale along with his wife Joan; he served his country with the US Navy; was a member of the Adena American Legion and Pine Valley Sportsman’s Club and a Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister Dorthea Rose Poillucci.

Surviving are his wife, Joan Everhart Poillucci whom he just celebrated 48 years of marriage with on May 22; two children: Jimmie A. (Danhyell) Poillucci and Jo-el E. (Chris) Wade; grandchildren: Olivia Poillucci, Dylan M. Wade, Bryce A. Wade and Sicily J. Wade; and his adopted son, Dennis Stackhouse.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 4 from 11-2 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church, Adena with Monsignor John Kolesar the celebrant. Burial will follow at Beech Springs Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

