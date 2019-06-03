Thomas S. Taggart

Thomas S. “Tom” Taggart passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Tom had resided in Loudon Twp., Carroll Co. for 83 years of his life. Born Nov. 17, 1931 he was the only child of the late Scott and Ada Walters Taggart. Tom is survived by children Kathy (Bill) Reninger, Robert (Shady) Taggart, Harold (Kathy) Taggart and Karen (John) Plumley; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three step great granddaughters; two step great-great grandsons and a step great-great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Audrey E. McAfee Taggart on Sept. 18, 2015.

Tom graduated from Carrollton High School in 1949 and had worked as a sheet metal fabrication for over 48 years, retiring from The Nolan Company in Bowerston. Tom enjoyed working in his garage fixing and making things for family, neighbors and friends. He enjoyed going to auction, farm sales and flea markets until 2014 after suffering from a fall. Tom has attended the Carroll County Fair for 82 years where he especially enjoyed watching the demolition derby.

Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

