Cadiz Community Clean-Up Day Saturday

CADIZ – Community Clean-up day for Cadiz will be held this Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cadiz Township Garage. Items to be collected include tires, scrap metal and large household items, according to the CCH Environmental website. For more information please go to: https://www.cchenvironmental.org/harrison-county-community-clean-ups/

Also, July meetings will be held on the 11th and the 25th due to the Fourth of July being on a Thursday. August meetings to be held on a regular schedule of the 1st and 3rd Thursday’s of the month.